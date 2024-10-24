Apple Watch Gets Sleep Apnea Detection in Canada

Apple has enabled sleep apnea detection on the Apple Watch in Canada. This comes after Health Canada’s approval last month, allowing the feature to be available to Canadian users. The sleep apnea detection functionality is part of a broader rollout that now includes over 150 countries worldwide.

Introduced with watchOS 11, the sleep apnea detection feature is compatible with Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and Ultra 2 models. It uses the watch’s accelerometer to detect subtle wrist movements that may indicate breathing disturbances during sleep. This can address sleep apnea, a disorder where breathing repeatedly stops during sleep, potentially leading to serious health issues if left untreated.

The Apple Watch analyzes breathing disturbance data every 30 days and notifies users if there are consistent signs of moderate to severe sleep apnea. This hints users to consult with healthcare providers for further diagnosis and treatment options.

Sleep apnea is estimated to affect over 1 billion people globally, with many cases going undiagnosed. By facilitating early detection, you have saved yourself from risks associated with untreated sleep apnea, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes, and cardiac issues.

To access this feature, users must ensure their iPhone is running iOS 18, and their Apple Watch is on watchOS 11.

source: 9to5Mac