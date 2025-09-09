Apple Watch Ultra 3 Launched: Price, Features, and Battery Life

Apple launched the Apple Watch Ultra 3 today, a step up for athletes and adventurers that prioritizes visibility, battery life, and off-grid safety. The watch has Apple’s largest display to date, a redesigned radio for two-way satellite messaging and Emergency SOS, and a bigger battery that delivers up to 42 hours in normal use and up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode. Apple prices the Ultra 3 at $799, with preorders open now and retail availability beginning Friday, September 19, 2025.

Key Features

Display: Largest Apple Watch screen yet with LTPO 3 and wide-angle OLEDs, brighter at angles, thinner bezels, and always-on mode with 1 Hz refresh.

Largest Apple Watch screen yet with LTPO 3 and wide-angle OLEDs, brighter at angles, thinner bezels, and always-on mode with 1 Hz refresh. Battery: Up to 42 hours in daily use, 72 hours in Low Power Mode, fast charging gives 12 hours in 15 minutes.

Up to 42 hours in daily use, 72 hours in Low Power Mode, fast charging gives 12 hours in 15 minutes. Connectivity: 5G cellular plus two-way satellite messaging for emergency texts, location sharing, and off-grid communication.

5G cellular plus two-way satellite messaging for emergency texts, location sharing, and off-grid communication. Health: Hypertension notifications, sleep score tracking, ECG, blood oxygen, and advanced workout metrics.

Hypertension notifications, sleep score tracking, ECG, blood oxygen, and advanced workout metrics. Fitness: Workout Buddy with spoken coaching powered by Apple Intelligence, new Waypoint face, offline maps, and dive support with Oceanic+ app.

Workout Buddy with spoken coaching powered by Apple Intelligence, new Waypoint face, offline maps, and dive support with Oceanic+ app. Design: Natural and black titanium cases, made with 100% recycled titanium using a 3D-printed process, and refreshed band lineup including new Hermès and Trail Loop options.

Natural and black titanium cases, made with 100% recycled titanium using a 3D-printed process, and refreshed band lineup including new Hermès and Trail Loop options. Price: $799, available September 19, 2025.

Apple built the Ultra 3 around a wider, more readable display. The larger visible area enables features like the Waypoint watch face, which shows live compass directions and points of interest. LTPO 3 also boosts efficiency, letting the display refresh once per second in always-on mode without draining battery life.

The Ultra 3 improves connectivity with both 5G cellular and built-in satellite communication. That means you can stay connected to services and contacts even in remote areas without Wi-Fi or mobile coverage. Emergency SOS via satellite is free for two years.

Apple paired its power-efficient display with a larger battery. That combination extends life to 42 hours, or 72 hours in Low Power Mode. Fast charging provides enough juice for half a day in just 15 minutes.

Health features expand with hypertension notifications, which analyze heart-sensor data over 30-day periods to identify signs of high blood pressure. Sleep score also debuts, giving users a breakdown of their rest quality each night. Both join Apple Watch’s existing lineup of heart, oxygen, and rhythm tracking tools.

Fitness tools get an upgrade with Workout Buddy, a new coaching experience that speaks motivational feedback during training sessions. The Workout app also gains improved customization, race routes, and integration with music and podcasts for training.

Bottom line

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 sharpens its focus on three areas: display, battery, and connectivity. It brings the largest and most efficient Apple Watch screen, the longest battery life yet, and true off-grid safety through two-way satellite messaging. At $799, it stays positioned as Apple’s top adventure watch for serious athletes and outdoor explorers.