Apple Watch Ultra 3 Might Be a Life Saver on an Adventure

Apple is reportedly planning upgrades for its next Apple Watch Ultra, improving its utility for outdoor adventurers. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Apple Watch Ultra 3, expected in 2025, may include two key features: satellite messaging and blood pressure monitoring.

Satellite messaging could be a game-changer for anyone heading to remote spots. This feature would allow Apple Watch Ultra 3 wearers to send text messages even when cellular networks and Wi-Fi are unavailable, matching the feature added to iPhones earlier last year. Now you don’t have to carry your phone with you.

Apple is also working on adding blood pressure monitoring to the Watch Ultra 3. The feature won’t give exact numbers but can flag potential high blood pressure.

The company is reportedly replacing Intel modems with components from MediaTek in at least some Apple Watch models. These new modems might support RedCap, a 5G technology designed for wearables that could improve battery life and reduce costs.

These features are still in the works, and Apple might hold off on releasing them if they don’t meet their high standards for reliability and user experience. Potential buyers should wait for official announcements from Apple before making purchasing decisions based on these reports.

