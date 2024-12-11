Top iOS 18 Features Expected in 2025: What You Need to Know

June 2024 saw Apple announcing iOS 18 to the world, and many fans have been chomping at the bit to gain access to several powerful new features. Below, I’m looking at some of the most exciting enhancements from this update, including Apple Intelligence and RCS messaging. Considering that there are so many people expecting a lot from this release, I’m here to let you know Apple delivers the goods. Here’s what you need to know.

When Does iOS 18 Come Out?

Apple originally announced iOS 18 at its 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference. With a public release on Sept. 16, users have been able to download and install iOS 18 and enjoy many of its new features. However, some users have opted to wait to install the update in anticipation of Apple eliminating bugs and other small issues.

One of the major reasons Apple fans are excited about iOS 18 is that it's packed with features.

What Phones Will Get iOS 18?

One of the fastest ways to tell if your device supports iOS 18 is if it is currently running iOS 17. You can check in Settings > General > About, but any iPhone running iOS 17 will have zero issues with iOS 18. This means that the iPhone XS and XR, iPhone SE (second-gen or later), or iPhone 11 through 16 models can install this software update from Apple. Basically, if you’re rocking the A12 Bionic chip, you’re good to go.

1. iOS 18 Game Mode

For those that need a break from distractions, Game Mode is no longer just for macOS. Helping eliminate background notifications and activities so that you can focus entirely on gaming. It can be great for those that need a night of gaming free of distractions.

2. Home Screen Personalization

One of the coolest features to arrive with iOS 18 is the ability to customize your Home screen like never before on iPhone. With the ability to change the color of your icons, set a light or dark mode and even tweak certain widgets. For those that are constantly looking for ways to make their devices more their own, the customization options found in this update make it perfect for crafting your own style.

There’s also the addition of new wallpapers–including those for Dark Mode–that stylize perfectly with the release of this OS.

3. Apple Intelligence

While technically not fully available until iOS 18.1 and iOS 18.2, one feature bringing the iPhone to the forefront is the introduction of Apple Intelligence, Apple’s response to the current artificial intelligence trend. In terms of features and new additions, the latest offerings include powerful new writing tools that can help a student improve their writing. For example, you can have it generate an essay example of 150 words, or you could search for someone to help write your essay. This is in addition to powerful new image generating tools, such as Genmoji and Image Playground.

4. Better Privacy

The internet can be scary. Your data, including things such as pictures, documents, and files, are constantly exposed and can be the victim of tampering and theft. Thanks to Apple, expanding privacy and security features within this release greatly improves the safety of your device. Additionally, a new Passwords app also helps make things more secure.

5. Share Wi-Fi Passwords with a QR Code

One neat feature of this release is that you can share your Wi-Fi password with anyone in your contacts simply by sending a secure QR code. Those that receive the code is able to use it to activate their Wi-Fi connection. It’s a great way to avoid repeating your password to the personal hundreds of times.

6. RCS Messaging

For some, this has been a long time coming, but Apple has finally made the switch from SMS to RCS. As many within the Android community have been using RCS messages for a while now, this decision from Apple finally helps close the gap between iOS and Android. Now you can know when your Android-using friend reads your messages.

7. Additions to Apple Wallet

Everyone’s favorite secure wallet also has some improvements in this release. This includes expanding features, including Tap to Cash working with money and tickets between contacts, the addition of reward points and the new addition of Event Guides. The new Tap to Cash feature works with your Apple Watch as well, ensuring a seamless process when sending money between friends.

8. Improved Photo App

Another large update includes an overhaul to the Photos app, which includes a new way to categorize and manage your photos. The new options allow you to filter photos based on time or category. There’s also a new feature that allows you to restore damaged photos, which can be great for saving your favorite moments from peril.

9. Improvements to Safari

The new update also brings improvements to Apple’s native browser, Safari. This includes the following features:

Options for improving the speed and security of the browser.

Included distraction controls and content summaries.

A Focus Mode that allows you to disable apps that distract while preventing notifications and popups.

Ability to find pages through prompts and search history.

10. New Additions to Siri

In terms of new additions, one of the last things I want to look at with iOS 18 is the new features within Siri. This includes more gestures for Siri, such as the ability to accept or decline calls by shaking your head. Of course, ChatGTP is also seeing integration alongside the Apple assistant, further extending its capabilities.

Conclusion: Getting the Most out of iOS 18

Seeing the announcement in June and launching Sept. 2024, iOS 18 delivers a lot for Apple fanatics. From the ability to completely redesign your home screen to new app optimizations and a brief taste of Apple Intelligence, its big features are in a small package. Remember that you can always check for a software update via Settings > General > Software Update. Along with the benefits of new features, remember that keeping your iPhone up-to-date ensures it’s as safe and secure as it can be.