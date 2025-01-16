Apple Watch Ultra 3 Release Date: What to Expect

Getting an idea of the Apple Watch Ultra 3 release date doesn’t require corporate espionage. I’ve got a pretty good answer for you right here. Apple is notoriously quiet when it comes to information, often leaving users to rely on rumors and hearsay until the company makes its announcement. Despite this, some things can be pretty close to certain, including the Apple Watch Ultra 3 being released this year.

In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that Apple is likely to provide a refresh for all Apple Watch models this year, including the Ultra. Gurman’s prediction is for some time in 2025 But Apple has been maintaining a track record of September announcements and releases. This includes the Ultra 2 getting its announcement during Apple’s September 2023 Wondelust event, and the original Ultra seeing announcement during Apple’s September 2022 Far Out event.

Given this evidence, the probability of Apple introducing the Apple Watch Ultra 3 during a late-2025 event is pretty high. Personally, I already placed my bet that the iPhone 17 will drop on Sept. 26, 2025, and based on previous release cycles, I think the Ultra 3 has the same odds for release on this date as well. It’s likely the SE and Series 11 will be released during this period as well. Remember this is Apple we’re talking about, however, so anything can happen.

What to Expect from the Apple Watch Ultra 3

In terms of what’s new, Gurman is confident that the Apple Watch SE will see a complete redesign, while the Ultra and Series 11 will retain their designs from the previous generations. However, the Ultra 3 will likely get some pretty big upgrades, including satellite messaging and blood pressure monitoring. With satellite messaging, folks will be able to send messages without the need for cellular or Wi-Fi, and blood pressure monitoring checking for high blood pressure can be a literal lifesaver.

Reports also indicate that the Ultra 3 may receive RedCap (Reduced Capability) technology, which can help improve the battery life of the wearable while reducing costs. There are also a few likely upgrades to expect, such as improved internal hardware. While this may not be the largest update the Ultra series has seen, we still have quite a bit of time in 2025 for more news to arrive.

