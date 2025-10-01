Apple Watch Ultra 3: What’s Inside the Box (Real Photos)

If you’re not a fitness die-hard, the Ultra line can feel like overkill. My Apple Watch Series 9 still serves me well, but it felt like the right time to step up and answer the question a lot of people have right now: is the Ultra 3 worth it if you’re not chasing marathons?

While I’m still waiting on AirPods Pro 3 and iPhone 17 Pro Max, here’s a clear look at what you get with Apple Watch Ultra 3 and a few quick first impressions from the unboxing. I’m working on a review after a week use and will be sure to update you guys as i complete it.



I’m not a video guy, alas. So there goes:

What’s in the box

The watch case



49 mm titanium chassis with sapphire crystal and ceramic back, Action Button on the left, Digital Crown and side button on the right.



The band



I chose the Trail Loop to start. It’s lightweight, quick to adjust, and I’ll test additional bands over the next weeks for style and comfort.



The charging cable



USB-C magnetic fast-charge puck with a braided cable. The fabric sheath feels tougher and less prone to kinking than the smooth plastic on older cables.



Hidden Mountain Poster



It’s different than the one from last year, btw.

Quick first impressions (non-fitness owner perspective)

Charging



The braided USB-C cable sits flatter on the table and feels more secure on the puck than my older chargers. I’ll log charge times from 10%→80% and report back.



Build and finish



The titanium looks understated and premium; the case tolerates fingerprints better than polished steel. The back plate engraving and fasteners are clean and precise.

Size and presence



On a desk it looks big. On wrist (photos coming), the rounded edges and flat display help it wear slightly smaller than the footprint suggests.

Controls



The enlarged Digital Crown and the grippy Action Button are easy to find by feel—useful for quick timers, voice memos, and flashlight without digging through menus.



Stay tuned for the next “inside the box” series!

