Apple, WhatsApp, and U.S. Lawmakers Unite Against UK Encryption Backdoor Demand

Apple’s battle with the UK government over end-to-end encryption has triggered a wave of opposition from major tech firms and American lawmakers. Apple is resisting a secret UK government order that demands the company weaken its encryption standards.

The order, known as a Technical Capability Notice (TCN), would require Apple to build a backdoor into its iCloud Advanced Data Protection (ADP) system. The demand doesn’t only affect UK users. It threatens the security of every iCloud account worldwide. Apple responded by disabling the ADP feature in the UK and filed a lawsuit to challenge the order in court.

The company argues that introducing a backdoor would create a major vulnerability. It believes no such system can exist without putting all users at risk, regardless of the government’s intent.

WhatsApp and U.S. Lawmakers Join

WhatsApp has formally joined Apple’s side in the legal proceedings. The Meta-owned messaging service plans to submit evidence supporting Apple’s position. WhatsApp head Will Cathcart warned that the UK’s demand could “set a dangerous precedent” by encouraging other governments to make similar requests, ultimately eroding global encryption standards.

According to the BBC, Cathcart emphasized WhatsApp’s long-standing commitment to protecting user privacy, stating the platform would resist any law or order attempting to undermine end-to-end encryption. “We will continue to stand up for people’s right to a private conversation online,” he said.

On the U.S. side, lawmakers across party lines expressed alarm during a June 5 hearing on the CLOUD Act, an agreement that allows certain data-sharing between the U.S. and the UK. House Judiciary Subcommittee Chair Andy Biggs called the UK’s approach “an abuse of power,” warning it jeopardizes international trust. Ranking Member Jamie Raskin echoed the sentiment, highlighting risks of surveillance and data exploitation, and rejecting the notion that privacy is obsolete.

Privacy vs. National Security

The case underscores a broader tension between national security interests and individual privacy rights. While the UK government argues the power to issue TCNs is reserved for combating serious crimes such as terrorism and child abuse, critics stress that the requested measures threaten the foundational integrity of secure communication.

As told by the BBC, Apple’s ADP system encrypts user data stored on iCloud, including photos and notes, so only users possess the encryption keys. Law enforcement agencies can access data protected by lower security if authorized, but no mechanism currently exists for accessing fully encrypted content. Creating such a mechanism, Apple argues, would introduce a permanent vulnerability.

The UK Home Office has not publicly confirmed the TCN’s existence due to legal secrecy provisions. However, in April, a UK judge ruled in favor of limited transparency, allowing certain details of the court proceedings to be made public, acknowledging the significant public interest involved.

According to civil liberties group Open Rights Group, the outcome of this legal challenge could affect the digital safety of millions. Its executive director, Jim Killock, welcomed WhatsApp’s involvement and stressed the importance of broad participation in the case.

As Apple insists, “There is no way to create a backdoor only good actors can use.” Once built, it becomes an open invitation for hackers, criminals, and hostile state actors.