Apple Wins Partial Victory in AirPods Pro Crackling Case

A U.S. judge has narrowed a proposed class action over alleged sound defects in first-generation AirPods Pro. Judge Noël Wise in San Jose dismissed several claims but allowed others to continue, keeping the case alive.

The complaint, filed in 2024, says Apple misrepresented the earbuds’ Active Noise Cancellation and failed to warn buyers about crackling and other sound issues. ClassAction.org hosts the original filing, which details claims from nine consumers in seven states.

Apple previously ran a service program for affected AirPods Pro units. The program covered sound issues and is now closed, as noted by Apple’s support pages and subsequent reporting.

What the judge dismissed

Reuters reports Judge Wise dismissed nationwide consumer protection and warranty allegations for lack of specific facts and also threw out an unjust enrichment claim under California law. The court gave plaintiffs 21 days to amend.

The court allowed claims to proceed that Apple omitted material facts about the AirPods’ sound quality. It also said it is too early to decide whether Apple had a duty to disclose the alleged defect after the one-year warranty expired. The case is Lindsey LaBella et al. v. Apple Inc., No. 5:24-cv-07588-NW.

Apple launched an AirPods Pro service program in October 2020, citing “sound issues” such as crackling and weaker noise cancellation. The program applied to units manufactured before October 2020 and provided free replacements while the program was active. Apple has since ended the program.

The lawsuit is not over. If the case advances, the court will weigh the omission claims and any amended allegations. Only if a class is certified and relief is approved would affect owners receive formal instructions on how to participate.

Apple has denied wrongdoing.