Apple’s AirTags Drop to $74 in Rare Prime Day Deal

Apple’s AirTags remain one of the most practical gadgets in the company’s ecosystem. They’re not flashy or expensive, but they solve a real problem of keeping track of what you lose most. Whether it’s a keychain, wallet, or checked-in suitcase that never made it to baggage claim, AirTags give you near-global tracking through Apple’s massive Find My network of over a billion devices.

A Network That Works Everywhere

The appeal lies in how AirTags quietly use Apple’s existing network of iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Once you mark an item as lost, any Apple device passing nearby picks up its Bluetooth signal and reports the location back to you, anonymously and securely. Neither party knows about the exchange. This global mesh system allows a misplaced backpack in Paris or a wallet in New York to ping its location automatically.

Setup takes seconds. Bring an AirTag close to your iPhone, and it pairs instantly. You can name it, assign an emoji, and start tracking right away. The replaceable CR2032 battery lasts about a year, and you’ll get an alert in the Find My app when it’s time for a new one.

Precision Tracking and Shared Access

Recent iPhone models add another layer of accuracy with Ultra Wideband technology. It gives precise, directional tracking, complete with distance indicators, arrows, and haptic feedback that strengthens as you get closer. It’s a small feature, but in real-world use like locating keys hidden in a couch or a backpack buried in a pile, it saves time.

Apple also rolled out a sharing feature. You can now let up to five people access a single AirTag, which makes sense for shared car keys, family luggage, or a communal gym bag. Everyone included in the group can check the tag’s location through the Find My app.

Prime Day Pricing Makes It Worthwhile

This Prime Day, Apple cut AirTag prices across the board. The single AirTag now costs $24, down from $29, but the four-pack delivers better value at $74, down from $99. That’s about $18.50 per tracker, an ideal setup for people who want full coverage across their essentials.

The deal is available on Amazon through Apple’s official store here. This is one of the best discounts Apple has offered on the product.