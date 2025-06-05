Apple’s App Store Had a Trillion-Dollar Year, for Developers

Apple’s App Store supported $1.3 trillion in billings and sales globally in 2024, with more than 90 percent of that amount going directly to developers without any commission taken by Apple. The figures were released in a study sponsored by Apple looking into global App Store figures in 2024.

The study, led by Dr. Jessica Burley and Professor Andrey Fradkin of Boston University, found that the majority of this growth came from outside of Apple’s core app-related revenue. Physical goods and services accounted for over $1 trillion of the total, led by sectors like e-commerce, ride-hailing, and food delivery.

Digital goods and services contributed $131 billion, with gaming, productivity, and content creation apps performing particularly well. Another $150 billion came from in-app advertising, reflecting strong demand for monetization options that don’t rely on paid downloads.

Since 2019, the App Store’s impact has more than doubled. Physical goods and services led that growth, increasing by 2.6 times over five years. Online ordering for groceries and food delivery surged globally. In countries like the United States, mobile payments linked to iOS apps have grown over sevenfold in the same period. In China, e-commerce spending jumped, while in Europe, the biggest gains came from food delivery and travel apps.

Apple says more than 813 million people visited the App Store each week in 2024. The platform operates in 175 storefronts, supports 44 currencies, and allows developers to offer apps using 195 different local payment methods. These features are backed by tools like App Store Connect, analytics dashboards, and custom product pages designed to help developers reach wider audiences and refine their offerings.

Apple CEO Tim Cook praised the role of developers in driving the platform’s success. He said their work continues to “enrich people’s lives with app and game experiences” while creating opportunities for new innovations. He also emphasized that Apple remains committed to supporting developers through infrastructure and resources, rather than just monetization.

Why the App Store Keeps Getting Bigger

Apple positions the App Store not just as a marketplace, but as a platform that gives developers the tools to succeed globally. With ongoing investment in privacy, security, and payment options, Apple appears focused on maintaining its relevance amid ongoing competition and regulatory pressure.

Although Apple has faced increased scrutiny over its App Store policies in recent years, especially around commissions, the company’s 2024 numbers highlight the extent to which revenue now comes from areas not subject to those fees. Most of the $1.3 trillion involved physical goods, services, and ads—categories where Apple takes no cut. That may help Apple’s case as it continues to navigate antitrust concerns and demands for platform openness in various global markets.

As the ecosystem continues to evolve, Apple’s data shows that developers, small businesses, and digital creators remain at the center of its growth story.