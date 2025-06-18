Apple’s Back to School 2025: Save Big on Macs and iPads

Apple’s Back to School 2025 program is now live in the United States and select regions. Running from June 17 to September 30, this annual promotion targets students, parents, educators, and school staff. Eligible buyers can access discounted pricing on select Mac and iPad models and choose from a range of free or discounted accessories.

The offer applies to purchases made through the Apple Education Store, Apple retail stores, or online. To qualify, buyers must verify their status as students or educators. Each eligible customer may purchase one Mac and one iPad under the promotion.

Free Accessories with Mac and iPad

When you buy an eligible device, Apple lets you choose from a set of accessories. The value of the accessory depends on the device:

For MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac:

AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation (worth $179)

Magic Mouse (White: $79, Black: $99)

Magic Trackpad (White: $129, Black: $149)

Magic Keyboard with Touch ID (White: $179, Black: $199)

AirPods Pro 2 (with an added $70 charge)

For iPad Air and iPad Pro:

Apple Pencil Pro ($119)

Magic Keyboard for iPad ($119)

AirPods 4 or AirPods 4 with ANC ($129 each)

AirPods Pro 2 ($129)

Some keyboard options may cost extra.

Education Pricing and How to Avail

Students and educators receive up to $100 off on Macs and iPads. Here are the starting prices with the education discount:

MacBook Air: $899 (Save $100)

MacBook Pro: $1,499 (Save $100)

iMac: $1,199 (Save $100)

iPad Air: $549 (Save $50)

iPad Pro: $899 (Save $100)

AppleCare+ is also available at a discounted rate.

To avail the offer online, you must verify your status through UNiDAYS or Apple’s internal verification system. In-store purchases require a valid student or faculty ID or a college acceptance letter. Additional benefits include free engraving, flexible payment options, and Apple Music Student Plan with Apple TV+ bundled at no extra cost.

As stated in Apple’s official promotion terms, the offer is not valid on iPad Mini, iPad 10th Gen, Mac Mini, Mac Studio, Mac Pro, or refurbished items. Both the promotional product and the eligible device must be returned together for a refund.

According to Apple, the promotion cannot be used for institutional or bulk purchases. Resellers and businesses do not qualify. If Apple finds the buyer ineligible, it will charge the full price of the accessory or cancel the purchase.

For more information, visit Apple’s official Back to School 2025 Terms and Conditions.