Apple’s Budget iPads Struggle to Keep Up With Modern Mobile Games

Apple’s low-cost iPads, once ideal for casual use and kids’ games, are now falling short. Popular titles like Fortnite and Roblox are exposing the limitations of older models with 3GB of RAM. These devices can no longer handle the demands of modern mobile gaming, and that’s forcing users to consider upgrades sooner than expected.

Apple quietly retired its 3GB RAM iPads in May 2024. Yet models like the iPad 9, sold for nearly three years, are still in wide use. Now, that legacy support is breaking down as developers raise the bar for hardware requirements.

Fortnite and Roblox Push RAM Limits

Fortnite requires a minimum of 4GB RAM to run. iPads with only 3GB RAM can install the game, but it won’t launch. Roblox, which works on slightly lower hardware, still triggers performance issues. Many users report “Low Memory Warning” alerts while playing, even though they have storage space left. That warning refers to RAM, not disk space.

Image Credits: Roblox

According to Roblox’s support documentation, the warning appears when memory gets tight, often due to demanding experiences or background activity. Players can choose to exit or risk a crash. The platform recommends leaving the session to protect progress and device stability.

Devices with limited RAM will continue to face these alerts. Frequent crashes may require users to reduce graphics settings or upgrade to a newer model with more memory.

iPad 9 Reaches the End of the Line

Apple’s current iPad lineup no longer includes any model with less than 4GB RAM. But the iPad 9 stuck around until mid-2024, keeping the $329 entry-level price. It offered just enough performance for video calls, streaming, and basic tasks, but now it can’t keep up with today’s games.

Fortnite’s return to the U.S. App Store in May 2025 underscored that shift. Paired with Roblox’s evolving requirements, it’s clear that budget iPads from past years no longer meet the demands of high-performance mobile titles.

You can still use these devices for light apps and everyday tasks. But if you want to run top games without interruptions or warnings, you’ll need an iPad with at least 4GB RAM.