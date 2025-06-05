Apple’s Latest MagSafe Charger Leak Hints at Big Wireless Charging Upgrade

Apple’s upcoming MagSafe chargers, newly listed on Taiwan’s NCC certification site, suggest the company is preparing to adopt the Qi 2.2 wireless charging standard. The development points toward faster and more efficient charging for future iPhones, possibly starting with the iPhone 17 lineup.

Two new MagSafe charging models, identified as A3502 and A3503, have been certified by Taiwan’s National Communications Commission (NCC), as spotted by 91mobiles. The documents show that Apple is continuing with the familiar puck-shaped design but with some hardware upgrades. Both chargers come with USB-C connectors and braided cables. The key difference lies in their length: one is one meter long, and the other stretches to two meters.

Image credit: 91Mobiles

The certifications confirm support for USB Power Delivery (PD) and list the maximum supported power output as 15V at 3A, or 45W. This figure does not automatically mean that iPhones will charge at 45W wirelessly, but it suggests the hardware is capable of higher output, more than triple the 15W limit of current MagSafe systems.

Compatibility and Expectations

Testing documents referenced in the NCC filings mention compatibility with multiple iPhone generations, starting from iPhone 11 through to iPhone 16 series devices. However, real-world charging speeds will still be determined by the device’s internal charging circuitry. While iPhone 12 through 15 models are capped at 15W MagSafe charging, Apple could unlock higher charging rates with the expected iPhone 17 series, anticipated in late 2025.

Image credit: 91Mobile

Although Apple has not made any official announcements, it often registers accessories in international databases months ahead of launch. The timing of this certification suggests the chargers could debut alongside the next iPhone launch in the fall.

A Step Toward a Faster Wireless Future

Apple’s move to certify Qi 2.2-compatible MagSafe chargers reflects a broader shift toward faster, more reliable wireless charging. As third-party manufacturers also begin to adopt Qi 2.2, the market for wireless accessories will likely become more competitive and user-friendly.

Apple’s approach has typically balanced innovation with strict control over hardware integration. This new certification indicates that the company is now ready to push forward into faster wireless charging territory, while still ensuring compatibility and user safety.

Apple’s certification of Qi 2.2-compatible MagSafe chargers is a clear signal that the company is preparing for a future of faster wireless charging. While these chargers support up to 45W output, users will need compatible devices, likely starting with the iPhone 17, to take full advantage of that speed. With the groundwork now publicly visible through regulatory filings, the coming months may bring more announcements that solidify Apple’s wireless charging roadmap.