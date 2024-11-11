Apple’s Plan: Make Your Stuff Better Before Making New Stuff

According to Mark Gurman, Apple is reportedly planning gradual enhancements to its existing product lineup in the near future. The company’s approach seems to mix quick updates with big-picture innovation goals.

For the Mac line, especially the 2026 MacBook Pro lineup, which is also going to be the 20th anniversary of the MacBook Pro, Apple is expected to bring faster chips, slimmer designs, and maybe touch screens. The iPad range may see increased versatility, with plans for larger displays and possibly foldable models in development.

In the wearables sector, Apple is said to be working on more health monitoring features for its Apple Watch, including blood pressure and glucose monitoring capabilities. The iPhone is likely to receive updates in design, camera, and Apple Intelligence to enhance its utility.

These small upgrades should help Apple stay competitive for now, but the company’s future depends on turning its innovations into useful products. Experts say these new products don’t have to be as groundbreaking as past hits like the iPhone or iPad.