Apple’s Top App Is Now ICEBlock After White House Criticism

ICEBlock, a free app that alerts users to nearby Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity, has surged to the top of the App Store’s social networking chart. The spike follows strong criticism from the White House, drawing more attention to a platform designed to help people avoid immigration enforcement zones.

Created by developer Joshua Aaron, ICEBlock allows users to pin ICE sightings on a map, adding optional details like officer clothing or vehicle type. Anyone within five miles receives a push notification. The goal, according to Aaron, is simple: give people a heads-up, not interfere with law enforcement. “We’re literally watching history repeat itself,” he told CNN, comparing current events to early signs of authoritarian crackdowns.

White House Condemnation Fuels Growth

ICEBlock saw a significant jump in downloads after CNN covered the app while it was still relatively small, with around 20,000 users. But the real surge came after public condemnation from President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Both criticized CNN for reporting on the app and said the administration is exploring legal options.

“We’re working with the Department of Justice to see if we can prosecute them,” Noem said during a press event at a Florida detention center. She accused the network of “actively encouraging people to avoid law enforcement operations.”

Shortly after, ICEBlock overtook major platforms like Instagram and X, becoming the most downloaded social networking app. NBC’s Ben Goggin noted that the backlash appeared to fuel the app’s rise in popularity.

Privacy and Accuracy at the Core

Credits: Apple

Aaron insists ICEBlock doesn’t collect personal data. “We don’t want anybody’s device ID, IP address, location,” he told CNN. “This is 100% anonymous and free for anybody who wants to use it.” He added that privacy concerns are part of the reason the app is not available on Android.

To prevent misuse, the app limits how often a user can report sightings and only accepts reports within a five-mile radius. Sightings are removed after four hours. Aaron says these safeguards are key to keeping the platform credible.

ICE has not commented directly to CNN about the app but released a statement calling it dangerous. Acting Director Todd Lyons said the app “paints a target” on ICE officers and claimed assaults on agents have risen 500%.

Despite political pressure, Aaron says he won’t monetize ICEBlock. His motivation is personal and political. “At what point do you say, ‘Enough is enough’?” he said, calling out tech leaders who support Trump while distancing himself from Silicon Valley’s profit-driven culture.

For now, ICEBlock’s popularity continues to grow, driven not by marketing, but by the government’s own efforts to silence it.