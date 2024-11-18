Apple’s TV Launch Depends on Success of Smart Display

Apple might once again be evaluating the possibility of releasing its own TV set, according to Mark Gurman’s recent Power On newsletter. This shouldn’t be mistaken for Apple TV, the product, and the application.

The company’s roadmap reportedly includes a lower-end smart display, informally dubbed “HomePad,” expected in early 2025. No, this is not the TV.

There’s also a higher-end smart display with a larger screen and robotic arm, and a potential Apple-branded TV set will be considered after the release of the smart displays.

However, the future of the TV set project may depend on the success of the initial smart display products. Gurman notes that if the first device fails to gain traction, Apple “may have to rethink its smart home ambitions once again.”

These new devices are expected to run on a new operating system called homeOS, built on tvOS, and will likely integrate Apple’s AI platform for improved home automation.

