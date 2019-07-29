Bezel is Latest 16-Inch MacBook Pro Rumor

Another day, another set of 16-inch MacBook Pro rumors emerge. We learned Monday that the device, expected September, is going have a narrow bezel.

Bezel and Keyboard Rumors

The new bezel is going to be ultra-narrow. That will allow it to have the larger 16-inch display (via DigiTimes).

The rumors about the device are coming thick and fast. Last week analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple will use a more traditional scissor mechanism keyboards in a 16″ MacBook Pro (via MacRumors).

The move comes in the face of criticism of the butterfly mechanism keyboards. The mechanism was designed to help make devices thinner. However, users encountered a number of issues with these keyboards. Scissor mechanism keyboards are sturdier.

Mr. Kuo also said he believes 2020 Macs will also use the scissor mechanism. The analyst said previously that the scissor mechanism would not be introduced to the MacBook Pro until 2020.