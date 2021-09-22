Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced support for Unstoppable Domains on Wednesday. This gives customers easy NTF domain names like “username.wallet” so people don’t have to worry about long, complicated wallet addresses.

Unstoppable Domains With Trust Wallet

All ten domains are supported: .crypto, .nft, .wallet, .coin, .bitcoin, .dao, .blockchain, .888, .x, and .zil. Matthew Gould, Founder and CEO of Unstoppable Domains:

We’re thrilled to expand our integration with Trust Wallet by adding support for all 10 top-level domains. Trust Wallet not only helps users securely store and spend their crypto, but also unlocks access to Web3 and a growing number of DApps. It was clear from the start that we’re both aligned in simplifying access to the decentralized future.

Unstoppable Domains has registered more than 1.3 million domain names to date. Since launching its eight new extensions with a US$100 million promo credit airdrop in June, the most popular NFT domain extensions registered have been .crypto (108,000), .wallet (85,000), and .nft (77,000).

Unstoppable Domains recently announced integrations with other wallets including Blockchain.com (33 million users), BRD (8 million users), and Cake Wallet (150,000 users). In the coming months, the company expects more than 50 wallets and exchanges in its network to begin resolving all top-level domains offered. All of Unstoppable Domains’ blockchain usernames are minted as NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain, providing owners with full control and no renewal fees.