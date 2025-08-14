ByteDance’s Douyin Pay Under Test for Apple App Store in China

Apple is testing Douyin Pay as a new payment option for the China App Store, according to multiple mainland media reports. If approved, the service will allow users to make purchases directly through linked Douyin Pay accounts, placing it alongside AliPay, WeChat Pay, and China UnionPay as the fourth supported mobile payment platform.

Douyin Pay’s Role

Launched in January 2021, Douyin Pay operates within ByteDance-owned Douyin, the domestic version of TikTok. It allows users to connect bank accounts and credit cards for transactions inside the app, including livestream purchases, in-app store payments, and peer-to-peer transfers. Douyin is a dominant player in China’s short video market, with about 766.5 million monthly active users, according to data published last month by digital marketing agency Sekkei Digital Group.

Reports from local outlets IThome and MyDrivers on Tuesday stated that Apple has begun internal testing of the integration. Once completed, Douyin Pay will become an official payment method on the App Store in mainland China. The move would further expand mobile payment choices in a market heavily dominated by Ant Group’s AliPay and Tencent’s WeChat Pay.

Market Context and Apple’s Position

China is the world’s second-largest economy and one of the most competitive markets for mobile payments. The potential addition of Douyin Pay reflects the ongoing growth of digital transactions and the influence of platform-based ecosystems.

Apple recently reported a 4.4 percent year-on-year revenue increase in Greater China, reaching 15.37 billion US dollars in the quarter ending June 28. This rebound followed a period of weak consumer spending and increased competition, aided in part by Beijing’s consumer subsidy programs.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment on the Douyin Pay tests.