This Gadget Brings Night Shift Into Your Bedroom

Online mattress company Casper released a new gadget called the Glow. It’s a bedside lamp that brings Night Light into your bedroom.

The Glow

You can control the Glow with your iPhone with controls to control the dimming time and brightness. It also works as an alarm you gently wake you up with light that gradually gets brighter over the course of 30 minutes.

The dimming sequence is the Night Shift part. It dims over 45 minutes, gradually going from bright warm light to dim red light before it shuts off. You can control up to six lamps with the Glow app, and it acts as a single system.

The lamp charges wirelessly and also contains batteries, making it portable. The Glow launches today, costing US$89 for one lamp and US$169 for a two-pack. Check it out here.

Photo by Rune Enstad on Unsplash