‘CODA’ Receives Nine Hollywood Critics Association Film Award nominations

The Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) announced Thursday that Apple Original Films’ CODA has received nine nominations. This includes a nomination for Best Picture.
Nine HCA Nominations for ‘CODA’
The full list of nominations for CODA is:
- Best Picture
- Best Director – Siân Heder
- Best Actress – Emilia Jones
- Best Supporting Actress – Marlee Matlin
- Best Supporting Actor – Troy Kotsur
- Best Cast Ensemble
- Best Adapted Screenplay – Siân Heder
- Best Indie Film
- Best Original Song – “Beyond the Shore”
The ceremony will take place on January 8, 2022, in Hollywood, California.
CODA was picked up by Apple at the Sundance film festival, where it won four awards including the U.S. Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award. It tells the story of a girl who is the only hearing member in her home. She is placed in the situation of staying to help them or following her musical dreams. It is available on Apple TV+ to subscribers.