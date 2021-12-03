‘CODA’ Receives Nine Hollywood Critics Association Film Award nominations

The Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) announced Thursday that Apple Original Films’ CODA has received nine nominations. This includes a nomination for Best Picture.

Nine HCA Nominations for ‘CODA’

The full list of nominations for CODA is:

Best Picture

Best Director – Siân Heder

Best Actress – Emilia Jones

Best Supporting Actress – Marlee Matlin

Best Supporting Actor – Troy Kotsur

Best Cast Ensemble

Best Adapted Screenplay – Siân Heder

Best Indie Film

Best Original Song – “Beyond the Shore”

The ceremony will take place on January 8, 2022, in Hollywood, California.

CODA was picked up by Apple at the Sundance film festival, where it won four awards including the U.S. Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award. It tells the story of a girl who is the only hearing member in her home. She is placed in the situation of staying to help them or following her musical dreams. It is available on Apple TV+ to subscribers.