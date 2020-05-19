Code Break to Feature Ex-Apple Exec Scott Forstall

Former Apple executive Scott Forstall is set to speak at this week’s code.org Code Break session. He will be joined by rapper Macklemore.
Scott Forstall and Macklemore Team-up for Code Break
Code Break is a weekly, interactive, virtual computer science program, designed to help students during lockdown. Tomorrow’s sessions will apparently feature “some music and dance” too.
Mr. Forstall tweeted that he is “looking forward” to the class. It will take place Wednesday, May 20, at 1 pm ET.
Mr. Forstall was an integral part of the invention of the iPhone and iOS. Since departing Apple 2012 he has been involved in producing Broadway musicals.
