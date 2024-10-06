Control Center to Receive VPN Button in Next iOS Update

Apple is changing the experience with the upcoming iOS 18.1 update, which will bring a VPN toggle in the Control Center. This will let users quickly enable or disable their VPN connections without going to the VN app or settings.

Previously, users had to access their VPN through a combined connectivity button in the Control Center.

The iOS 18.1 beta has already seen other improvements, including dedicated toggles for Wi-Fi and satellite connectivity, further enhancing the customization options available in Control Center. This update reflects Apple’s commitment to user convenience, particularly for those who prioritize online security.

While the exact release date for iOS 18.1 remains unclear, it is anticipated to roll out to the public in mid-October. The delay in releasing beta 6 could be due to last-minute bugs or preparations for a release candidate, especially following recent issues where updates caused devices to freeze or malfunction.

