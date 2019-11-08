Disney+ Coming to European Countries, But Not Until March 2020

LONDON – Disney+ is coming to the UK and other European countries, the company announced Thursday. However, the launch will not take place until March 31st, 2020.

Disney+ Staggered Launch Dates

Posting on Instagram, the company said:

Just announced: #DisneyPlus will be available in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain (and more to be announced soon) starting on March 31st.

Users in those countries will no doubt be disappointed that they have to wait for nearly four-and-a-half months after the U.S. and Canada launch of the service to get it. The Disney+ rollout schedule as we know it so far: