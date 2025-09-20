Does iPhone 13 Pro Max get Apple Intelligence? We answer

If you’re holding onto an iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple Intelligence isn’t coming to your phone. Apple limits its on-device AI features to hardware with the A17 Pro or newer, which means iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, plus the full iPhone 16 lineup.

That’s a silicon call as much as a marketing one. Apple Intelligence leans on the Neural Engine and the latest memory bandwidth to power things like system-wide writing tools, Image Playground and Genmoji, upgraded Siri with on-screen awareness, and privacy-preserving Private Cloud Compute.

Here’s the practical breakdown: you’ll still get iOS updates on an iPhone 13 Pro Max, but Apple Intelligence requires an eligible device and recent OS versions. Apple also notes language and storage prerequisites before features appear.

If you want Apple Intelligence without jumping to an iPhone 16, the most affordable path is a used or refurbished iPhone 15 Pro. Otherwise, keep your 13 Pro Max and you’ll continue receiving security fixes and non-AI improvements while you wait out the next upgrade cycle.