Does Kroger take Apple Pay?

Short answer: Sometimes. Acceptance is expanding but it isn’t universal across all Kroger grocery lanes yet.
Where it works
- Many Kroger divisions have NFC readers turned on at select stores, so Apple Pay can work at regular or self-checkout depending on location.
- Kroger’s in-store Pharmacy registers and The Little Clinic locations list Apple Pay among accepted methods.
Where it doesn’t
- Online orders and the Kroger app don’t support Apple Pay at checkout.
- Some stores still steer customers to Kroger Pay – Kroger’s QR-based system tied to cards in your Kroger account.
Tips
- Look for the contactless symbol at the terminal. If you don’t see it, try anyway – some lanes are enabled without signage.
- For guaranteed mobile checkout everywhere, use Kroger Pay inside the Kroger app.