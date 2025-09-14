Does Kroger take Apple Pay?

Radu Tyrsina

Under a minute read
| News

Short answer: Sometimes. Acceptance is expanding but it isn’t universal across all Kroger grocery lanes yet.

Where it works

  • Many Kroger divisions have NFC readers turned on at select stores, so Apple Pay can work at regular or self-checkout depending on location.
  • Kroger’s in-store Pharmacy registers and The Little Clinic locations list Apple Pay among accepted methods.

Where it doesn’t

  • Online orders and the Kroger app don’t support Apple Pay at checkout.
  • Some stores still steer customers to Kroger Pay – Kroger’s QR-based system tied to cards in your Kroger account.

Tips

  • Look for the contactless symbol at the terminal. If you don’t see it, try anyway – some lanes are enabled without signage.
  • For guaranteed mobile checkout everywhere, use Kroger Pay inside the Kroger app.

