Don’t Expect an iRing As Apple “Not Interested in Undercutting Apple Watch,” Says Oura CEO

Apple is unlikely to enter the smart ring market, according to Oura CEO Tom Hale. Though Samsung has made a splash in this category, Hale thinks Apple will keep its sights set on the Apple Watch.

In an interview with CNBC at the Web Summit in Lisbon, Hale stated,

“I think they [Apple] are unconvinced about the value of having a ring and a watch together and they’re not interested in undercutting the Apple Watch as a business.”

He added that while Apple is likely monitoring both Oura and Samsung‘s efforts in this space, the company seems committed to its existing wearable strategy.

Smart rings are tiny wearables packed with sensors to track health and activity. They’re lightweight, have long battery life, and are comfortable enough to wear all day—even while you sleep.

Apple, especially with Tim Cook at the helm, has focused a lot on health features in the Apple Watch and its services. Hale observed,

“Apple is very much a focused company. They’re like: ‘We’ve put our bet on the watch. We’re gonna make the watch our platform'”.

While Apple has explored smart ring concepts and filed related patents, there are currently no indications of active development. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported in October that no ring is in active development at Apple, as reported by MacRumors.

The company might be worried about cutting into Apple Watch sales and figuring out how to make a ring stand out from its other wearables.

Oura recently launched its next-generation Oura Ring 4, while Samsung introduced its Galaxy Ring earlier this year.

Despite these developments, it appears that Apple is maintaining its focus on the Apple Watch as its primary wearable device for the foreseeable future.