Don’t Ignore iPadOS 26.0.1 update as it patches a Critical Security Flaw

Apple quietly released an important security update for iPad users on September 29, 2025, and you will want to install it right away.



The new software, iPadOS 26.0.1, isn’t about new features; instead, it’s focused on patching a significant vulnerability that could affect your device’s stability. If you’ve been holding off on updating, this release provides a crucial reason to make the jump.

The “FontParser” Flaw Explained

The update targets a single, high-impact security flaw identified as CVE-2025-43400. The bug is located in FontParser, a core system component that handles fonts on your iPad.



According to Apple, a maliciously crafted font—which you could encounter simply by visiting a website or opening a document—could cause an app to crash or even corrupt data in your device’s memory. Because fonts are used everywhere, this is a flaw you don’t want to leave unpatched.

This security fix is available for a wide range of modern iPads. If you own one of the following models, you should update as soon as possible:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad (8th generation and later)

iPad mini (5th generation and later)

How to Install iPadOS 26.0.1 Now

Protecting your iPad from this flaw is simple. Go to Settings > General > Software Update. Your device will check for the update, and you can tap to download and install iPadOS 26.0.1.



This patch was released alongside the update for iOS 26.0.1 for all users, making it a good time to update all your Apple devices. If you were hesitant to install iPadOS 26 due to early glitches, this new version provides a much safer and more stable entry point.

While Apple has not stated that this vulnerability is being actively exploited, patching it is smart digital hygiene.



This update ensures your device is protected from the FontParser bug, though users should continue to keep an eye out for fixes to other minor issues, such as the iOS 26 update breaking Calendar app search. For now, installing this critical security patch should be your top priority.