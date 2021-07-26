Apple has a new website promoting Macs to business, spotted MacRumors. It lists 11 (well 10, really,) reasons why professionals should use them.

Reasons For Business to Use Mac

The reasons it cites are:

The M1 Chip

Long battery life – 18 hours on a Macbook Air

Working WITH company IT for example zero-touch deployment.

Less IT support required

Saving money over time

Innovators use Mac (84 percent of the world’s top innovators, apparently.)

Availability of business apps

In-built security features

iPhone compatibility

Macs bring joy.

Well, nobody said this list was objective…Even though the perception that Macs are not serious computers for serious businesses has long gone, it is interesting to see Apple really driving at the business market with this new site.