Elon Musk Confirms Native X and Grok Apps for macOS

Elon Musk has confirmed that native macOS and Windows applications for X and Grok are in development, marking a significant move away from browser-only access. The push for dedicated desktop software reflects xAI’s focus on performance, usability, and broader integration with user environments.

Sulaiman Khan Ghori, an engineer at xAI, posted a hiring call on X for developers skilled in Swift and AppKit to help build the macOS version of the app. Igor Babuschkin, co-founder at xAI, amplified the message, inviting engineers to join the team working on the X/Grok macOS app. Musk joined the conversation, tagging Babuschkin and adding, “We’re building both macOS and Windows apps. Can’t live in the browser forever.”

xAI Hiring for Swift and AppKit Experts

xAI is now actively recruiting software engineers for its Mac product, with a focus on building high-performance, Swift-based applications. The job listing, based in Palo Alto, describes a hands-on engineering role. It covers everything from UI prototyping to optimizing performance for complex macOS tasks.

Applicants are expected to have deep experience in macOS development, including SwiftUI and AppKit, and must demonstrate a strong record of building and shipping macOS-native applications. The company favors engineers who are technically strong, product-focused, and capable of operating with high autonomy.

According to the job description, xAI wants individuals who can think critically about user experience, work quickly, and contribute to the overall product vision. The listed salary range is $180,000 to $440,000 annually.

Strategic Shift Toward Native Desktop Applications

The decision to build standalone apps reflects xAI’s broader strategy. The job listing, based in Palo Alto, describes a hands-on engineering role. It covers everything from UI prototyping to optimizing performance for complex macOS tasks. Grok, xAI’s AI assistant, is already available on iOS, Android, and the web. A desktop version expands its reach, especially for professionals and developers.

As stated by Musk, the aim behind building native apps is clear: to evolve beyond the limitations of browser-based tools. This aligns with his vision of turning X into a multifunctional platform that supports everything from social networking to productivity and AI-driven tools.

Grok, now in its third iteration, is already available to X Premium+ subscribers and features real-time access to X data, multimodal inputs, and collaborative tools like Grok Studio. A native macOS app will bring these capabilities to a wider, more integrated context.