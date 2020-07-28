Emmy Awards 2020 Nominations: Apple TV+ Recognized in 18 Categories

Apple TV+ flagship The Morning Show has received multiple nominations ahead of the Emmy Awards 2020. They include actor/actress nominations for Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell, as well as supporting actor nominations for Mark Duplass and Billy Crudup. However, The Morning Show was not the only Apple TV+ show to gain recognition. The streaming service garnered 18 nominations, including for Defending Jacob and The Beastie Boys Story.

Apple TV+ Emmy Nominations

The complete Apple TV+ Emmy Award 2020 nominations are:

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

  • Steve Carell in The Morning Show

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

  • Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

  • Billy Crudup in The Morning Show
  • Mark Duplass in The Morning Show

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

  • Martin Short in The Morning Show

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

  • Mimi Leder for The Morning Show

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program

  • The Morning Show

Outstanding Main Title Design

  • The Morning Show

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

  • Beastie Boys Story

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

  • Beastie Boys Story

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program

  • Beastie Boys Story

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program

  • Beastie Boys Story

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

  • Beastie Boys Story

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie

  • Defending Jacob

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

  • Defending Jacob

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance 

  • Leslie Odom Jr. in Central Park

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special

  • Home

Outstanding Narrator

  • Chiwetel Ejiofor in The Elephant Queen

