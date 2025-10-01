Epic: Apple’s removal of ‘scare screens’ proves it sabotaged competition before

Apple’s latest changes to iOS are winning rare praise from one of its most vocal critics. Epic Games says the company’s decision to remove so-called “scare screens” and simplify the installation process for third-party app stores in Europe proves Apple was deliberately making it harder for rivals to compete.

Installation success rates climb

The changes arrived with iOS 18.6 in July, after pressure from the European Commission over Apple’s compliance with the Digital Markets Act. The company reduced the number of steps required to install an alternative marketplace from 15 to six and removed warnings that suggested third-party apps could pose security risks. It also eliminated a settings dead end that previously halted many installations.

Credits: Epic

The result, according to Epic Games, has been dramatic. In a blog post, the Fortnite maker said user drop-offs during Epic Games Store installations on iOS have dropped from 65% to 25%. “For the first time, we are starting to see iOS users install the Epic Games Store with a success rate approaching Windows users and Apple’s own Mac users,” the company said.

Antitrust battle not over yet

There are fixes, still, Epic argues Apple’s broader policies still violate EU competition rules. The company points to the Core Technology Fee, which it calls an “anticompetitive junk fee,” and claims Apple retaliates against developers who support rival stores by imposing tougher App Store terms. Epic also criticized Apple’s approval and notarization process, arguing that it dictates product design choices for competitors.

The company directed similar criticism at Google, saying Android’s 12-step installation process and warning messages sabotage more than half of Epic Games Store installation attempts. While Apple’s changes mark a major step forward in the EU, Epic insists both tech giants still have work to do to meet the letter and spirit of European law.