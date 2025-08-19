Epic Delays Fortnite’s iOS Relaunch in Brazil as Apple, CADE Continue Talks

Epic Games has postponed the relaunch of Fortnite for iPhone and iPad users in Brazil once again. The company now expects the game to return in October. The delay follows ongoing negotiations between Apple and Brazil’s competition authority, CADE. This delay comes after multiple rescheduled launch windows that had originally placed the comeback in July.

Epic first announced in March that Fortnite would return through its own Epic Games Store following CADE’s decision that ruled Apple’s anti-steering policy illegal. The regulator required Apple to allow alternative app distribution and third-party payment options. At that time, Epic set July as the target month.

Regulator Extends Apple’s Deadline

The timeline shifted in July after a Brazilian federal court adjusted Apple’s compliance schedule. Epic responded by moving the launch to August 21. Now, with that date approaching, Epic confirmed another delay. According to the official Fortnite Brasil account on X, the release is postponed until October. CADE and Apple continue negotiations.

“CADE began negotiations with Apple and extended the deadline for the company to comply with the provisional measures,” Fortnite Brasil stated. The post also criticized Apple’s practices, saying Epic hopes the regulator ensures Brazilian users and developers enjoy the same freedoms already secured in the United States and Europe through recent rulings and the Digital Markets Act.

Epic added that this is a chance for Apple to “stop getting in the way of those who want to do business directly,” calling out what it described as abusive fees, misleading warnings, and discriminatory practices.

The decision keeps Brazil aligned with wider global regulatory debates over Apple’s control of app distribution.