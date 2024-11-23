EU Closes Apple App Store Ebook Probe, but Still Faces Regulatory Scrutiny

After withdrawing a complaint by Rakuten’s Kobo subsidiary, the European Commission has concluded its antitrust investigation into Apple’s App Store rules for ebook and audiobook apps. This investigation began in June 2020 and focused on Apple’s mandatory 30% commission on App Store purchases and restrictions on informing users about alternative purchasing options outside the App Store, as reported by MacRumors.

Even though this investigation is closed, the European Commission made it clear that it doesn’t mean Apple is off the hook when it comes to EU competition rules. The tech giant continues to face scrutiny under both EU competition laws and the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which designates Apple as a “gatekeeper” and requires changes to its App Store practices.

Apple’s facing ongoing EU scrutiny, with the European Commission saying App Store rules likely break the DMA by blocking developers from directing users to other options. A new investigation is now looking into Apple’s rules for third-party app developers and stores, including the “Core Technology Fee.”

While Apple has introduced new policies allowing developers to link out to alternative payment methods, these changes remain under scrutiny.