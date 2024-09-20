EU To Work With Apple for 6 Months For iOS Interoperability

The European Commission (EU) has started two specification proceedings under the Digital Markets Act (DMA) to address Apple’s interoperability obligations for iOS and iPadOS. These proceedings, which are set to conclude within six months, are there to provide clear guidance on how Apple can comply with the DMA’s requirements.

The first proceeding will examine iOS interoperability with external devices such as headphones, smartwatches, and virtual reality headsets via functions like notifications, device pairing, and connectivity. Apple Watch paired with a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra?

The second proceeding will assess Apple’s process for handling interoperability requests from third-party developers for iOS and iPadOS devices.

Apple must provide free and effective interoperability to third-party developers and businesses with hardware and software features controlled by iOS and iPadOS.



Today, we've initiated two specification proceedings to assist Apple in complying with its interoperability…

Under the DMA, Apple is required to give “free and effective interoperability” with hardware and software features controlled by iOS and iPadOS to third parties.

EU’s perspective via Margrethe Vestager, the outgoing EU competition chief, stated that these proceedings are intended to guide Apple toward better compliance through constructive feedback.

We are focused on ensuring fair and open digital markets. Effective interoperability, for example with smartphones and their operating systems, plays an important role in this.

Apple’s response is that it has introduced secure methods for developers to request additional iPhone and iPad interoperability. The company now shows concerns that sabotaging its system protections could pose risks to European consumers.

The Commission will communicate its preliminary findings to Apple, explaining the measures it should take to comply with the DMA’s interoperability obligations. A summary will be published for third-party comments.

If Apple fails to comply following these proceedings, it could face fines of up to 10% of its global annual turnover after a non-compliance investigation.

