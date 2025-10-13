Ex-Apple CEO calls OpenAI Apple’s ‘First True Rival’ since the 1990s

John Sculley sees a new kind of rivalry forming around Apple’s future. At Zeta Live in New York, he called OpenAI Apple’s first real competitor. You should read that as a warning about power shifting in consumer technology.

Sculley added that artificial intelligence has not been Apple’s particular strength so far. He pointed to uneven product momentum compared with OpenAI, Google, Amazon, and Meta. Apple did not comment on his assessment when asked, according to event reporting.

Agentic era and what it asks of Apple

Sculley urged Apple to pivot from the apps era toward what he calls agentic computing. You would rely less on icons and more on autonomous assistants handling complex tasks. That framing raises uncomfortable questions about Siri’s pace and Apple’s current developer incentives.

He also nodded to leadership timing, acknowledging speculation around Tim Cook’s eventual retirement. Whoever follows Cook, he said, must guide the company through that architectural change. You can see the stakes in how services revenue intersects with on device intelligence.

Here is what an agentic turn demands if Apple wants durable advantage.

Tighter integration between silicon, private cloud, and assistants that act across apps without friction.

Transparent privacy guarantees that explain how agents learn while keeping personal context on device.

Clear developer economics that reward intent execution rather than isolated app downloads or subscriptions.

Consistent public product updates that match rivals on speed without sacrificing reliability or safety.

Sculley spotlighted Jony Ive’s arrival at OpenAI through the acquisition of his device startup. OpenAI revealed the deal earlier this year for a reported price exceeding six billion dollars. Ive told DevDay attendees his team aims to fix problems that phones and tablets created.

Sculley’s view carries historical weight because he ran Apple between 1983 and 1993. You remember him for marketing instincts that helped popularize the early Macintosh line. That legacy shapes how he interprets the shift from selling tools to selling outcomes.

He argued subscriptions offer a better model because people pay as long as value persists. Agentic services will make that value obvious by removing friction from everyday workflows quickly. For Apple, the question becomes whether Siri evolves fast enough to anchor that promise.

You can debate timelines, but Sculley’s message lands with surprising clarity about competition. OpenAI now tests Apple in a domain where momentum defines winners and resets expectations. If Apple wants the future, agents must feel native, dependable, and undeniably yours across devices.