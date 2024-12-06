FBI: Android and iPhone Users Shouldn’t Text Each Other

The FBI warns against using unencrypted texts between Android and iPhone users, citing security risks. This advice follows a major cyberattack by Chinese hackers, dubbed “Salt Typhoon,” that hit several U.S. telecom companies.

Text messages exchanged between Android and iPhone devices lack end-to-end encryption, making them susceptible to interception. Hackers hit at least eight U.S. telecom companies, getting into private texts and calls of an unknown number of Americans.

The general public wasn’t the primary target, and the communications of individuals involved in government or political activities were compromised.

The FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) recommend using platforms like Signal, WhatsApp, or other apps that offer end-to-end encryption. And if possible, use encrypted voice communication for sensitive discussions.

Users are advised not to rely on default SMS or MMS services for sensitive information and to consider encrypted voice calls.

Use phones that receive timely operating system updates to improve security.

The “Salt Typhoon” cyberattack has exposed how vulnerable U.S. communication networks can be. While the full damage is still unclear, it’s a wake-up call for stronger encryption and better security.

Messages sent within the same ecosystem (iPhone to iPhone or Android to Android) typically employ end-to-end encryption. However, the security gap exists when messages are exchanged between different platforms.

At the end of the day, who is to blame for this? Is it Apple or Google? Do we really have to rely on third-party applications just to text each other? For the time being, yes seems to be the answer.

