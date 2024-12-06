Should I Update to iOS 18.2 RC? Yes, Here’s Why

The Release Candidate (RC) version of iOS 18.2 is fresh out of the oven. It was released alongside macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and visionOS updates mere hours ago. If you’re wondering whether you should update to iOS 18.2 RC, the answer is simple: yes. Here are the reasons why you should consider updating.

1. More Refined Features

All the iOS 18.2 features you have been testing already got even better. In the past couple of weeks, Apple’s developers have been working hard to finalize the details for this build.

2. Corrected Bugs

Just for bug fixes, the iOS 18.2 RC release notes list almost a dozen entries. Issues have been solved in areas like accessibility, Apple Intelligence features, the Mail app, and so on.

3. Security Fixes

As with most updates, this one includes security patches to protect your device from known vulnerabilities. That alone should be enough for you to update to iOS 18.2 RC.

4. System Stability

Beta versions are known to be quite bumpy sometimes. If the RC displays no significant issues, it is essentially the final build, so you can expect much greater stability.

If you’re not in Apple’s Beta Program, you should consider joining it to update from iOS 18.1.1 to iOS 18.2 RC. Here are a few reasons for that.

1. New Features

Are you eager to try new features like Image Playground and Genmoji? By updating to a Release Candidate build, you’ll have them sooner than most people, without the instability of beta versions.

2. It’s Quite Stable

Regarding stability, Release Candidates are nearly identical to the final build unless a critical bug is discovered. You’re unlikely to face crashing apps, system freezes, or unexpected reboots.

3. iOS 18.1.1 Is Terribly Buggy

As my colleague Nick puts it, iOS 18.1.1 is a disaster. For starters, it didn’t bring any new features — not even emoji updates! Then, there’s this (non-exhaustive) list of bugs:

These reasons should be compelling enough to consider updating.

Updating iOS is often postponed by many, as it can take time and temporarily disable your phone. However, given the advantages of updating to iOS 18.2 RC, it is highly recommended to proceed promptly.