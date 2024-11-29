iOS 18.1.1 Update: Are There New Features? What Has Changed?

Last week, Apple released its latest update for iPhones. You may be wondering what new features arrived with iOS 18.1.1, or possible bug fixes and improvements in this version. Check below for the changes introduced with the update.

iOS 18.1.1 Changelog

Apple uses something called semantic versioning, a system that classifies updates by their importance. A major update receives an entirely new version number, like the difference between iOS 17 and iOS 18.

A minor update retains the initial number, adding a dot and a new count after it. These can include new features, bug fixes, or performance improvements. For example, Macs initially received the macOS 15 update, later moving to 15.1, which added Apple Intelligence.

Lastly, a patch update adds a second dot and another number after it. That’s the case with iOS 18.1.1, iPadOS 18.1.1, macOS 15.1.1, and visionOS 2.1.1.

Security Fixes

As a patch update, you shouldn’t expect any new features in iOS 18.1.1. This version only provides an emergency security fix and that’s all.

That doesn’t mean, however, you shouldn’t update your iPhone to iOS 18.1.1 as soon as possible. While the security issue hasn’t, as far as Apple knows, been exploited on iPhones, it has already affected Macs. If you own a Mac, you should also consider updating it to macOS 15.1.1.

Just like other iOS 18 releases, iOS 18.1.1 is compatible with the iPhone XR/XS and newer models. Keep in mind that not all devices support every feature: Apple Intelligence, for instance, is only available for newer iPhones.

Seeing an “update available” notification might get you excited about potential new features, but this isn’t always the case. Although it’s primarily a security update, that doesn’t mean you should skip iOS 18.1.1 due to the lack of new features.