Fire Halts Production at Apple Supplier’s Factory in India

A fire broke out on Saturday at a Tata Electronics factory in Hosur, Tamil Nadu and disrupts production of components for Apple iPhones. Because of this, the Indian authorities have launched a forensic investigation into the cause of the blaze, impacting operations related to Apple India.

The fire, which started in a chemical storage area, has been “completely put out” according to district official K.M. Sarayu. Over 500 workers were safely evacuated, with two hospitalized employees expected to be discharged on Sunday.

Tata Electronics is a key supplier for Apple in India and has suspended operations at the facility. Sources say that the factory is unlikely to receive state permission to resume production by Monday as investigators assess the situation.

This event is another problem in a series of difficulties for companies that supply parts to Apple in India. Apple is trying to spread out its production to places outside of China.

Neither Tata Electronics nor Apple have commented on the incident outside of regular business hours. Tata Electronics previously stated that it was investigating the cause and would take steps to safeguard employees and stakeholders.

The impact of the fire on surrounding buildings, including one slated to begin iPhone assembly by year-end, is unclear as of now.

A forensic team from Chennai has been dispatched to the site.

