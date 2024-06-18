First Beta of visionOS 1.3 Is Out for Developers

Apple released the first beta of visionOS 1.3 for developers. This comes a week after the public release of visionOS 1.2.

Developers can download the beta through the Settings app on their Apple Vision Pro headset by enabling Developer Betas. A free developer account is required.

Go to Settings Then to General. Enable Beta Updates And then select visionOS Developer Beta.

The new build number is 21O5747c. It replaces the fifth beta build number 21O5587a for visionOS 1.2. Developers can also test the beta within Xcode’s visionOS simulator.

We do not recommend installing the VisionOS beta if you are not a developer. Betas are full of bugs, and there is currently no way to revert from a beta version to a release version unless you have a developer’s license.

Not just this, post WWDC ’24, Apple also unveiled and released visionOS 2 beta. Here’s how you can install it. Here is an informative post for all the differences between visionOS 1 and visionOS 2.

We don’t yet know the new features in visionOS 1.3, but Apple may improve Personas, EyeSight, and other features, along with making bug fixes.