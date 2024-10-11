First Company to Enable the New, ‘Enhanced Ticket’ in Apple Wallet is Here

Ticketmaster announced on Thursday that it will soon roll out support for event’s enhanced tickets in Apple Wallet, a new feature brought up in with iOS 18.

The enhanced tickets will show important information such as venue maps, parking details, recommended Apple Music playlists, weather forecasts for the event day, and an easy option to share real-time locations with friends during the event. Venues and sports teams will also have the ability to add links to their apps or websites on the ticket, as reported by 9to5Mac.

Mark Yovich, President at Ticketmaster, stated,

“With the new, enhanced ticket in Apple Wallet experience, fans are closer to the action from the moment they add their pass to their iPhone. We’re extremely proud to work with Apple to bring this enhanced ticketing experience to fans.”

The enhanced ticket will debut on October 19 at the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) home game at BMO Stadium. iPhone users running iOS 18.0 or later who add their tickets to Apple Wallet via the Ticketmaster or LAFC apps will be able to access these new, more detailed tickets.

Ticketmaster has announced that the Miami Heat will be the next team to implement this new ticketing experience, with plans to expand support to more events in 2025.

To use this feature, users must have an iPhone running iOS 18 or later and add their tickets to the Apple Wallet app through the Ticketmaster or team-specific apps. T