First Time in 5 Years, Apple Brings New Regional Age Ratings for App Store

Apple has announced changes to its App Store age rating system for Australia and France. These modifications are done to align with local regulations and enhance user safety, especially for younger audiences.

Australia

New regional age ratings will be implemented alongside Apple’s global ratings:

R18+ rating for apps featuring simulated gambling

15+ rating for games with purchasable loot boxes

18+ rating for games with frequent or intense simulated gambling

These ratings will apply to apps categorized as Games in App Store Connect.

France

Apps with a 17+ Apple global age rating will receive an additional 18+ regional age rating.

Apple last made changes like this in South Korea. On August 19, 2019, Apple announced changes to age ratings and app availability that affected global ratings and specific changes for the country.

Apple will automatically apply these changes, requiring no action from developers. The new regional ratings will appear alongside existing global ratings.

Developers and users can expect to see these changes implemented in the app store in the near future.

More here.