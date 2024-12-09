For the First Time Ever: Saudi Arabians Can Purchase Apple Products Directly From the Company

Apple has announced plans to expand its retail presence in Saudi Arabia. The expansion will unfold in two key phases,

beginning with the launch of Apple’s online store in Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2025. This will be the first time Saudi customers can purchase Apple products directly from the company, with support provided in Arabic. The online store has all the Apple gear, plus personalized shopping and flexible financing options.

After the online store launch, Apple will begin opening several flagship Apple Store locations across Saudi Arabia starting in 2026. These stores let customers try out products and chat directly with Apple’s expert team.

A highlight is the upcoming iconic retail store in Diriyah, a UNESCO World Heritage site near Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Apple’s growing presence in Saudi Arabia started a few years back, including the all-women Apple Developer Academy in Riyadh, which launched in 2021. So far, it’s helped nearly 2,000 students learn coding, design, and entrepreneurship.

Not just this. Apple recently launched Saudi Arabia’s first coed Apple Foundation Program as well, into coding and app development with a gaming focus.

Since 2019, earnings for developers in Saudi Arabia have increased by over 1,750%, and the iOS app economy is reported to be supporting job creation across the country. Over the past five years, Apple has invested more than 10 billion SAR ($2.6B) in Saudi companies.

