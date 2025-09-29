Ford CEO Says CarPlay Ultra Won’t Arrive Without Major Changes

Ford CEO Jim Farley says Ford will not ship CarPlay Ultra in its current form. He likes the idea. He dislikes the execution. Apple wants too much control over the car’s core systems, including driver assistance, and Ford will not hand that over.

On the recent episode of The Verge’s Decoder podcast, Ford CEO Jim Farley framed the CarPlay Ultra debate as a safety and product question, not a turf war. He explained that Ford wants its own driver assistance system to communicate directly with the vehicle’s interface rather than routing through Apple’s software layer. That direct connection, he said, ensures smoother handoffs and more predictable behavior when drivers rely on features like lane centering or hands-free highway driving.

What Apple is actually offering

CarPlay Ultra is Apple’s deeper take on in-car UX. It spans every screen, including the instrument cluster, and can surface ADAS readouts, tire pressure, radio, climate, and widgets while reflecting each automaker’s visual identity. Apple launched it in May with Aston Martin. It requires an iPhone 12 or newer on iOS 18.5 or later.

That design gives you a consistent look and your iPhone’s apps across the cabin. It also places Apple at the center of the cockpit, which is exactly where some automakers hesitate.

Why Ford is balking

Farley’s concern is scope. He asks how far Apple’s brand should go inside the vehicle. Start the car. Set speed limits. Gate access. He says, “We don’t like the execution in round one of Ultra, but we’re very committed to Apple.” The stance is not anti CarPlay. It is about control over safety critical features.

Ford’s current path backs that up. The new Ford Digital Experience runs on Android Automotive under the hood, but Ford still supports standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone projection. Farley adds that Ford will not follow GM’s route of blocking phone mirroring. You get your phone experience, while Ford keeps ownership of the safety stack.

If you drive a Ford

You should not expect CarPlay Ultra in Ford vehicles soon. Ford has not committed to a timeline, and Farley’s comments point to ongoing negotiations over control and ADAS integration. Standard CarPlay and Android Auto remain.

If you want the full Ultra treatment today, you need a compatible Aston Martin and an iPhone 12 or newer on iOS 18.5 or later. Porsche has previewed support, and Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis appear on Apple’s working list, but broader rollout still lags.

Ford supports regular CarPlay and Android Auto. Ultra is not on its roadmap today.

CarPlay Ultra controls the cluster, climate, radio, widgets, and can show ADAS data. It needs iPhone 12 or newer on iOS 18.5 or later.

Aston Martin ships Ultra now. Others are evaluating.

The bigger fight: who owns the cockpit

This is part of a larger split. Automakers want to own the UX, the data, and the safety stack. Apple wants a unified phone first experience that spans every screen. GM already removed CarPlay and Android Auto from its EVs to push a native platform. The backlash showed how much drivers value phone mirroring. Ford is taking a middle road for now.

Apple once listed Ford among brands committed to the next generation of CarPlay in 2022. Plans evolve. Farley’s remarks signal that any Ultra launch at Ford depends on Apple loosening its grip over critical vehicle functions and accommodating tighter ADAS integration.

So, if you drive a Ford, expect business as usual with regular CarPlay. If you are shopping specifically for CarPlay Ultra, look at current Aston Martin models and watch for new commitments from other brands. Ford’s position is clear. Apple needs to share the wheel before Ultra gets a green light in Dearborn.