Fortnite’s Comeback in UK “Uncertain” as CMA Delays Action on Apple

The future of Fortnite on iOS in the UK hangs in the balance after the country’s top competition watchdog stopped short of enforcing immediate changes on Apple’s App Store policies. Epic Games, the developer behind Fortnite, says it may never bring the game back to iPhones in the region if the current regulatory direction holds.

Earlier today, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) published its long-anticipated roadmap under the new Digital Markets, Competition, and Consumers Act. It recommends designating Apple and Google as holding “strategic market status,” which would subject both firms to increased scrutiny and obligations to foster competition. But Epic wasn’t impressed.

In a strongly worded blog post, the company said, “We can’t bring the Epic Games Store to iOS in the UK this year (if ever), and Fortnite’s return to iOS in the UK is now uncertain.” It accused the CMA of failing to prioritize the opening of mobile platforms to alternative app stores, despite years of acknowledging Apple and Google’s dominance.

Epic Slams “Vague” UK Roadmap

Epic didn’t hold back in its criticism. The company called the CMA’s guidance a “missed opportunity” to disrupt what it calls parallel monopolies in the mobile app ecosystem. It also pointed to more aggressive regulatory moves in countries like Brazil and Japan, where new laws have cleared the way for both the Epic Games Store and Fortnite to return later this year.

The CMA’s current position includes plans to monitor Apple and Google’s behavior for up to five years and the possibility of requiring Apple to allow sideloading and third-party app stores in the future. But those steps remain in early stages. For now, Epic says the regulator is allowing Apple to drag out the process.

The company also took aim at the CMA’s stance on anti-steering provisions, warning of “malicious compliance” by Apple unless stronger, enforceable rules are put in place. It referred to Europe’s Digital Markets Act rollout as a cautionary tale, where Apple introduced extra fees and barriers that limited the impact of the law.

“Unless Apple and Google are completely blocked from imposing fees and discriminating against apps using out-of-app payment, we can expect years of malicious compliance ahead,” Epic said.

Apple Looks to U.S. Supreme Court Ruling

Separately, Apple is pushing back against a U.S. court order from April that forced it to open up its App Store to outside payment options. The company is now citing a June U.S. Supreme Court ruling that limits the scope of universal injunctions by federal judges.

In a filing to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Apple argued the decision supports its appeal and undermines the basis for the injunction that required App Store changes. Apple also challenged a contempt finding from the same U.S. judge, who said Apple defied earlier court orders to preserve its multibillion-dollar revenue stream.

Reuters reported that Epic Games sued Apple back in 2020 over its tight control of app distribution and payments on iOS. A U.S. court in 2021 ordered Apple to let developers steer users to alternative payment systems. That order is now at the heart of Apple’s ongoing appeal.

Epic’s recent U.S. court win has become central to its global argument for stronger enforcement. In its blog post, Epic said the U.S. court set a “standard” that forced real competition and directly benefited users of apps like Spotify and Amazon.

“If the UK refuses to follow suit,” Epic warned, “Fortnite may stay off iPhones here indefinitely.”