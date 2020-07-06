Four Beats 1 Radio And Apple Music Interviews You Need to Watch Right Now

Beats 1 and Apple Music regularly feature collections of fantastic interviews. Some standout ones that have been uploaded in the last view days – they feature Lin Manuel Miranda, will.i.am, Dave Grohl, and others.

Black Eyed Peas star, and founding stakeholder in the Beats brand, will.i.am spoke with Beats 1 Radio Zane Lowe about his recent years in music. He also discussed his relationship with Apple.

Lin Manuel Miranda discussed taking his Broadway hit heading to Disney+ with Zane Lowe (although they never mention the rival service by name). He also revealed how he used Hamilton to take musical theater kids to hip-hop school.

Dave “the nicest man in rock” Grohl talks sat down with Beats 1 Radio host Matt Wilkinson to celebrate the Foo Fighters’ 25th anniversary.

In an interview with Aussie star Sia, Zane Lowe revealed how she helped him and his family settle into LA when he first moved there to join Apple.