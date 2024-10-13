Four Taiwanese Apple Manufacturer’s Employees Detained in China

Chinese authorities have detained four Taiwanese employees of Hon Hai Precision Industry, also known as Foxconn, in Zhengzhou. The detentions occurred at Foxconn’s facility, which is a major assembly plant for Apple’s iPhones.

Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council reported that the employees were taken into custody on charges of “breach of trust” by local police. The council stated that, based on information from Foxconn, the detained individuals have not caused any damage to the company’s interests.

All four detainees are confirmed to be Taiwanese nationals, according to Elsie Tsai, spokeswoman for Taiwan’s Straits Exchange Foundation. Local Taiwanese media sources say that the detentions occurred earlier this year, though specific dates have not been provided.

Foxconn has not released an official statement regarding the situation as of now. The company recently increased its workforce at the Zhengzhou facility to prepare for the production of new iPhone 16 models.

The Mainland Affairs Council suggested that the detentions might be related to potential misconduct by local law enforcement officials. Both Taiwanese and Chinese authorities are currently investigating the matter.

More here.