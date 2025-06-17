Future iPhones Could Get Twin Laser Auto Focus for Sharp Photos on the Move

A newly-granted Apple filing, US 12335613 B2, lays out a fresh way for the iPhone’s camera to lock on to a subject almost instantly, even if you’re flying in an airplane. Instead of the single infrared dot projector that current models rely on, the patent replaces it with two invisible laser beams that work together to judge distance more reliably.

In plain terms, here’s what happens. When you lift the phone to take a picture, each laser fires a brief pulse of light at a slightly different angle. Tiny sensors time how long the reflections take to return. If both pulses agree on the same distance, the iPhone trusts the reading and moves the lens straight to that spot.

If the pulses disagree, the phone pauses, ignores the suspect data, and falls back on its usual autofocus method before trying the lasers again. All of this happens in a blink, but the result should be far fewer blurry shots of kids, pets, and sunsets.

Using two lasers further enhances the accuracy, especially during movement. Apple’s patent filing demonstrated an example of an individual focusing on a far-away object while sitting in a moving airplane. However, if implemented, the tech can be used in far more scenarios.

The filed patent points out that a single beam can be fooled by reflections from glass, water, or shiny metal. By comparing two beams, the phone can spot those bad readings and steer clear of them. That means clearer photos when you shoot through a car window at the zoo, in low-light concerts where glare is everywhere, or on bright beaches where contrast is low. Because the lens no longer needs to “hunt” back and forth to find focus, the camera also uses less power, which should trim a little battery drain over the course of a photo-heavy day.

Overall, it results in the following benefits:

Quicker photos : The lens won’t need to hunt back and forth, so that once-in-a-lifetime moment is less likely to be missed.

: The lens won’t need to hunt back and forth, so that once-in-a-lifetime moment is less likely to be missed. Sharper results in tricky scenes : The phone can spot reflections or semi-transparent objects like a zoo fence or a glass window and avoid focusing on the wrong thing.

: The phone can spot reflections or semi-transparent objects like a zoo fence or a glass window and avoid focusing on the wrong thing. Better battery life: Skipping the back-and-forth focus dance saves tiny bursts of power every time you press the shutter.

When Might We See It?

Apple hasn’t said when, or even if, this tech will make it into a shipping iPhone. The company patents far more ideas than it ever turns into products. Still, the parts described are compact and solid-state, making them a natural fit for a smartphone camera module or even a future Vision Pro headset. If the twin-laser approach does ship, expect Apple to pitch it with phrases like “instant laser focus” or “dual-beam depth lock” alongside its usual talk of speed and image quality.

For everyday users, the takeaway is simple: open the Camera app, tap the shutter, and trust that the shot will be sharp the first time. Your iPhone now thinks a little harder before it focuses, and that small dose of laser logic could save a lot of memories from the bin.