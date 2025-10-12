Gemini Arrives in Chrome for iOS: Hands-on but Not for Everyone

If you read our recent post on Chrome, you know Google is adding AI features to more platforms. Now, Google tests Gemini inside the Chrome app for iOS for the first time. Until now, Gemini has only worked as a standalone app or in Chrome on Android.

Chrome for iOS introduces a new “Ask Gemini” button in the Page tools menu. With it, anyone can ask questions about the current webpage, get quick summaries, or generate FAQ lists from what’s open in the browser.

Setting up Gemini in Chrome for iOS requires consent to send webpage data to Google, so Gemini can answer questions using more context.

Feedback is part of the experience, too. After Gemini shows a summary or answers, you see options for marking a reply as helpful or not. Chrome lets you copy or select text from a Gemini response, useful for sharing highlights or facts. Screenshots attached here show each menu and step.

The Page tools menu includes two new buttons: “Search screen” and “Ask Gemini.” The Gemini option opens a setup screen labeled “Get answers faster with Gemini in Chrome.”

More control sits in Chrome’s settings. A new “Gemini in Chrome” section lets you manage page sharing and app activity. Separately, you’ll also spot an “Ask Gemini” entry in the main Chrome iOS app settings. It allows another way to reach the Gemini panel.

The fastest way to access Gemini in Chrome for iOS is through Page Tools.

Chrome is also testing Smart Tab Grouping and AI Mode alongside Gemini. Smart Tab Grouping sorts your open tabs by topic or task automatically. AI Mode adds new search and suggestion tools to the main browser bar.